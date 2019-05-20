Last meeting of KCC with current elected members taking place

The last meeting of Kerry County Council with the current elected members is taking place today.

Councillors, who were elected in 2014, are attending their final meeting in County Buildings in Tralee.

The local elections are taking place this Friday and a new cohort of councillors will be elected.





The first meeting of the new council will take place on June 7th and the cathaoirleach of Kerry will be selected during that meeting.

The members of each Municipal District will meet on June 14th to select Cathaoirleachs for each district.