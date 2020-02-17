The Last Bias: Do Small Men Get a Hard Time? – February 17th, 2020


Admin


Thankfully, discrimination on the basis of religion, race, ethnic origin, sex and gender identity is no longer tolerated. But is it still fair game to pick on men who are of a lower height than average? Jerry got the views of Feargal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking and asked him is a man’s height a potential deal-breaker for some women looking for love.

