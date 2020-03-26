Largest national daily increase in number of deaths from COVID-19

A further 10 people have died from COVID-19 – the largest daily increase – bringing to 19 the total number of deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

The Department of Health released the figures this evening which show a further 255 cases in the country, bringing the total number to 1,819, as of midnight on March 24th.

Five more cases have been confirmed in Kerry this evening, bringing the total to 38, representing 2 per cent of the total number of cases in the country.

Of the 19 people who have died from coronavirus, 13 were male and six female; with the median age for deaths being 79.

Three hundred and forty people with the virus have been hospitalised; 47 of these required ICU.