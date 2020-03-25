Largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerry

There are now 33 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry. That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.

Nationally, 235 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed as of 1pm today. This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the Republic of Ireland to 1,564 – as of midnight on March 23rd.

It was confirmed this evening that two people had died from the virus – a female with an underlying health condition and a male, both of whom lived in the east of the country. This brings to nine the number of people who have died from coronavirus in the Republic.

Yesterday the number of cases in Kerry stood at 15 but has risen by 18 to 33.

This is the county’s largest daily increase. Kerry’s figure of 33 now represents 2.1% of the national total, with Dublin and Cork worst affected.

Nationally 55% of cases were male while 45% were female; with the median age being 45 years of age. Forty-seven per cent of cases nationally were related to community transition, 24% due to close contact and 29% related to travel abroad. Of the 305 people who’ve been hospitalised, 39 have been admitted to ICU (intensive care unit).