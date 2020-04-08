Largest daily increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry

28 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry.

It is the largest daily increase of confirmed cases in the county to date.

36 more people have lost their lives as a result of COVID-19.

The death toll in the Republic of Ireland now stands at 210.

27 of the patients who passed away were in the east of the country, six were in the north and three were in the south.

24 of the patients who died had an underlying health condition.

In its latest update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 345 new cases.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases.

In Kerry, there’s been 28 new cases identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 117.

That is the largest daily increase of confirmed cases in the county so far.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 3,061 followed by Cork on 421.