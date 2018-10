Gardaí are investigating the theft of a large quantity of mobile phones during a break in to a Tralee shop.

The front door of Fone Dealz on Castle Street, Tralee was forced in at 3.40am last Wednesday the 26th of September.

Five people, who had their faces covered, entered the shop, and within a short period of time stole a large quantity of mobile phones; they left the scene in two cars.





Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at Tralee Garda Station.