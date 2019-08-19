Large quantity of jewellery and cash stolen from Currow home

Gardaí are investigating after a large quantity of jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Currow.

The burglary took place Kilsarcon, Currow last Friday (August 16th) between 3pm and 7pm.

A large quantity of jewellery, described by Gardaí as distinctive Indian style statement pieces, was taken during the incident as was a substantial amount of cash, including dollars and sterling.

Gardaí believe the house was being watched.

They are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300.