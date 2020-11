It’s believed large white balls of fat washed up on Waterville Strand are rancid, gone off palm oil.

Similar items were found on Rath beach close to Derrynane and Caherdaniel recently.

Naturalist and film-maker with Wild Derrynane, Vincent Hyland believes these football-sized fat balls are rancid palm oil discarded by ships.

There’ve been reports in the UK of dogs that have consumed these fat balls dying, and Mr Hyland agrees the rancid oil can be very dangerous to pets.