Investigations are underway following a landslide in North Kerry.

Coillte says it is aware of a landslide on a private forestry plantation adjacent to one of its sites at Mount Eagle.

The state forestry company says it is currently looking into the potential impact the incident had on its property.

Coillte says it has no further information at this time.

Kerry County Council says it is aware of reports of a landslide, which has been shared on social media.

In a statement, the local authority says it is not currently aware of any impacts on public property, roadways or water supplies but it continues to monitor the situation and liaise with any relevant authorities as the matter is investigated.