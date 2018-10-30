Landowners on Kerry/Cork border urged to be vigilant due to rise in deer poaching

Landowners on the Kerry/Cork border are being urged to report any suspicious activity at night following a surge in deer poaching.

The Irish Deer Commission says people carrying out this illegal activity drive in SUVs and use powerful lights to dazzle and confuse the deer before it is shot or set upon by specially trained dogs before being killed.

The commission says rather than controlling the population this leads to deer spreading to new areas and poses a danger to people and livestock.





Damien Hannigan of Irish Deer Commission says they have met with Gardai to highlight concerns and discuss initiatives to help detect and combat this crime.

He says this is the worst form of wildlife crime you could see: