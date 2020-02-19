Landmark Milltown bakery to close with the loss of ten jobs

A landmark bakery in Milltown is to close with the loss of ten jobs.

Larkin’s Bakery, which has been operating in the town for about 160 years, is to close on March 28th.

Paudie McCarthy, the son of the current proprietors, says his parents have decided to retired and there’s no one else in the family to take it over.

Mr McCarthy says it’s a sad day, as the bakery has been in the family for five generations; he adds it’s particularly hard as there’ll be the loss of 10 full and part time jobs.

Although the production is coming to an end in Milltown, Paudie McCarthy says Larkin’s products will still be available to purchase: