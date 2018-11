Last night in Killarney, a vintage Land Rover 90, which was restored over last winter by Killarney Valley and Vintage Club, was raffled off.

Thousands of tickets were sold for the raffle and the proceeds raised will go to Down Syndrome Kerry and Recovery Haven.

The winner was announced at the Innisfallen Hotel in Killarney.





Seán Hurley was there for Radio Kerry News.

land-rover-90