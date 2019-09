The Aidan O’Brien trained Lancaster House was the impressive winner of the feature race on Day 2 at Listowel, the listed Edmund and Josie Whelan Memorial Stakes.

Lancaster House’s jockey Donnacha O’Brien spoke to Denis Kirwan afterwards and was understandably delighted with his colt’s performance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/donnachaobrien-.mp3

Listowel winners today

2.20 Sailing South

2.50 Conversant

3.25 Lancaster House

3.55 Pearl Warrior

4.25 Franklin Street

4.55 Angel’s Amy

5.25 Clockers Corner