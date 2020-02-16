Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney won 88-60 at EJ Sligo All-Stars in Men’s Division One.
Kerry Winner At National Coursing Meeting
Boylesportsmagic has taken the honours in the Champion Stake at the national meeting in Clonmel.Upper Hand won the Derby, with the Oaks going to...
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
D Day Approaches For Presidential Candidates
There's just two weeks to go before the election for GAA President.Congress take place at the end of the month.We've been speaking with John...
Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020
‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants...
Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin on Government Formation – February 13th, 2020
Jerry speaks to the re-elected TD Brendan Griffin about the likely makeup of the next government and whether he believes Leo Varadkar should remain...
Can Election Promises on Housing be Fulfilled? – February 13th, 2020
Betty Sayers from Inch raises some interesting questions for new TDs on the key issue of housing.