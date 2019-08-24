Lady Wannabe Claims Final Day Feature At Killarney

Lady Wannabe has secured a win in the Final Day Feature Race in Killarney.

James Stack’s 5/1f ridden by Chris Hayes beat Waitingfortheday, followed by Onlyhuman in the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stake.

The 1m 50y race saw Lady Wannabe have an easy win over the other 14 runners.

Watching the race for us was Pat Griffen

Winning Trainer John ‘Fozzy’ Stack speaks about Lady Wannabe after her victory

Winners from today are as follow;

12:50 – Raven’s Cry

13:20 – Troop Commander

13:55 – National Guard

14:30 – Lady Wannabe

15:05 – Cautious Approach

15:35 – High Altitude

16:05 – Marlborough Sounds

16:40 – Stratum