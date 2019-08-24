Lady Wannabe Claims Final Day Feature At Killarney

Lady Wannabe has secured a win in the Final Day Feature Race in Killarney.
James Stack’s 5/1f ridden by Chris Hayes beat Waitingfortheday, followed by Onlyhuman in the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens Vincent O’Brien Ruby Stake.
The 1m 50y race saw Lady Wannabe have an easy win over the other 14 runners.
Watching the race for us was Pat Griffen
Winning Trainer John ‘Fozzy’ Stack speaks about Lady Wannabe after her victory
Winners from today are as follow;
12:50 – Raven’s Cry
13:20 – Troop Commander
13:55 – National Guard
14:30 – Lady Wannabe
15:05 – Cautious Approach
15:35 – High Altitude
16:05 – Marlborough Sounds
16:40 – Stratum