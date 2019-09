The Randles Brothers Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship Final has been won by Beaufort.

They overcame Corca Dhuibhne 5-14 to 2-6 in the decider.

There’s a Championship Finals double header at Legion today.

The Senior decider is at 1:30 between Rathmore and Southern Gaels.



The Junior A Final at 11:30 sees Milltown/Listry take on Kilcummin.