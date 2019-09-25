Lack of mobile phone delayed emergency services in fatal Kilgarvan kayaking accident

A report into the drowning of a kayaker in Kilgarvan found the lack of a mobile phone resulted in a 37-minute delay in calling emergency services.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board today published a report into the fatal incident involving 36-year-old Brita Waters on the Roughty River on November 4th 2018.

Ms Waters, who lived in Douglas in Cork, was part of a group of five, who were all experienced kayakers and had attended river rescue courses.

The group of kayakers were aware of a log obstruction in the Roughty River, 2km upriver from Kilgarvan, and had planned to leave the river before it.

The casualty had started to turn into a side channel when her boat hit an underwater rock and capsized.

She slipped out and was washed downriver over the drop obstructed by a large log.

She was trapped by a second log underneath the visible one, and the water flow was pushing her down; and all four kayakers attempted to pull her free.

A member of the group went to the road and borrowed a mobile phone to call for help, as the casualty was the only one in the group to have a mobile phone in a waterproof case.

The log was moved an hour and a half after the emergency services arrived; the casualty was released and pronounced dead.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board’s report found the lack of a mobile phone at the scene resulted in a 37-minute delay in calling the emergency services.

They noted that kayaking groups making descents on such remote rivers should carry Personal Locator Beacons to alert rescue services in the event of an emergency.