Short-term rentals such as ‘Airbnb’ are ‘hollowing out communities’ across Ireland, according to Labour.

This comes as there are calls for urgent regulation for the sector, after Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy announced new rules on the letting’s last month.

Under the new rules, there are plans for a dedicated team to enforce new regulations on short-term rentals.





Labour Senator, Kevin Humphreys, believes tourist towns like Dingle are being affected.