Labour Party to run candidates in all Kerry electoral areas in next year’s local elections

The Labour Party will be running candidates in all Kerry electoral areas in next year’s local elections.

The party held its first local election convention last night for the Tralee Local Electoral area in the Brandon Hotel.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin attended the convention which selected three candidates for its ticket for next May’s local election.





The party’s two Kerry County Council members, Cllrs Graham Spring and Terry O’Brien and party activist Ben Slimm were selected last night.

Brendan Howlin said that the party will also be putting forward a candidate to represent Kerry in the General Election and will be represented in all districts in the county in next year’s local elections: