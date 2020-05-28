Labour party leaders says Government’s reopening roadmap needs to be reassessed

The leader of the Labour party says the Government’s roadmap to reopen business and society needs to be reassessed.

Deputy Alan Kelly says it should be looked at again taking economic and social factors along with the lack of a functioning health system into account.

He feels we are currently at a crossroads.

Deputy Kelly says advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team must be taken onboard, but believes the Government need to be the ones making the decisions on reopening the country.

He says if the number of cases continues to drop, parts of the roadmap will need to be brought forward: