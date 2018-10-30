Labour leader attending local election convention in Tralee

The Labour Party in Kerry is holding its first local election convention tonight.

The party is holding its convention for the Tralee Local Electoral area in the Brandon Hotel at 8pm.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin will be in attendance at the convention which is expected to select three candidates for its ticket for next May’s local election.





The party’s two Kerry County Council members, Cllrs Graham Spring and Terry O’Brien have been nominated for the convention in addition to party activist Ben Slimm.

The party is yet to hold a general election convention.