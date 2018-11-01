Labour Court says former employee of Kerry hotel denied natural justice

The Labour Court has recommended that the five star Park Hotel in Kenmare pay 90 thousand euro to a former general manager.

The case concerns a claim by the former staff member that he was unfairly dismissed.

He was dismissed from employment at the hotel operated by John and Francis Brennan, three months after starting the position.





The Labour Court said the former employee had been denied natural justice.

The claimant said he was headhunted by the Park Hotel, Kenmare to accept a role as its general manager.

He moved from Dublin to Kenmare to take up the position last January but claimed he was dismissed without warning on April 27th by the hotel’s managing director.

Legal representatives of the Park Hotel disputed that he’d been headhunted and that they were entitled to dismiss him during his probationary period by giving notice to that effect, as provided for in his contract of employment.

The Labour Court was satisfied that the Park Hotel’s former manager was given no warning that his employment was in jeopardy, was given no reasons for his dismissal and afforded no opportunity to reply nor given the right to representation.

The Court recommended that the former employee be given 90,000 euro in compensation in full and final settlement of the claim.