Labour chair is confident party will run a candidate in Kerry at next GE

The chairperson of Labour in Kerry says he’s confident that the party will run a candidate at the next general election.

This will be the first general election in 87 years that won’t be contested in Kerry by the Labour party.

Last week, Labour County Councillor Terry O’Brien from Tralee, who was a general election candidate 13 years, ruled out contesting the election.

Ben Slimm, who stood as a Labour candidate in Tralee in the local elections last year, stated on Twitter last night that he had decided not to run and that the focus should be on building a strong branch network.

Labour chair in Kerry, Luke Crowley Holland says at a meeting of party officers this week, the decision was made not to contest the election.

He says the emphasis is on rebuilding the party, that nothing could be achieved by running a candidate for the sake of it and that this decision was also taken out of respect for voters.