Labour call for Minister Foley to answer questions after ‘disrespecting house’ on Leaving Cert

The Minister for Education Norma Foley disrespected the house by not answering a question on the Leaving Certificate.

This is according to Labour’s Aodhán O Riordán.

The party’s spokesperson on education made the charge against the Kerry deputy, when requesting a change to the order of business in the Dáil this afternoon.

If granted, this would mean Minister Foley would go before the house and answer questions on the issue, as well as on school re-openings.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed to allow the matter to go before the Dáil Business Committee this afternoon for time tomorrow.

However, he defended the calculated grading system.