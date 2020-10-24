Lá Gaisce celebrated in schools across Kerry

Students across Kerry this week celebrated the Gaisce awards.

It’s the 35th year of the President’s Award, which is a self-development programme for young people under the age of 26.

They take part in personal, physical, community, and team challenges in order to be awarded bronze, silver, and gold medals.

There are currently more than 800 young people in Kerry pursuing Gaisce awards.

This week schools and community organisations in the county celebrated Lá Gaisce, with ceremonies for those who have completed the bronze and silver programmes.