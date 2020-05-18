Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says 27,500 learner drivers have been left in limbo because driving tests have been suspended due to pandemic restricitions.
Four more people die as a result of COVID-19
Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,547.88 more cases...
Rise in Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme
There’s been a further rise in the number of Kerry employers availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.According to figures released by the...
West Kerry costume designer lends her talents to make medical scrubs
A specialist costume designer from west Kerry has been putting her talents to good use during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating medical scrubs.Elizabeth Harkin,...
Hospital and Nursing Home Requests – May 17th, 2020
Billy Donegan's joined by Kay O'Shea of Oceanview Nursing home in Camp
Online Childrens Stories – May 18th, 2020
Cahersiveen businessman and book lover Colman Quirke has begun reading children's stories aloud on Facebook in the last few weeks to entertain children who're...
Insurance Slot – May 18th, 2020
Paul Kavanagh, Managing Director and CEO of McCarthy Insurance Group, joins Deirdre with some advice for listeners regarding insurance.