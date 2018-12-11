KSPCA urges people not to get a new pet this Christmas

The Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is urging people not to get a pet this Christmas.

The group says anyone who really wants a new pet should wait until the New Year when the busy festive period has passed.

Harry McDaid, who is an inspector with the KSPCA, says the message has gotten through to many people in Kerry in recent years but they have still been receiving calls this month from people looking for puppies and kittens for Christmas.





Mr McDaid says with houses being so busy at Christmas the new puppy or kitten is often forgotten about: