Kostal to partially resume operations

Abbeyfeale based manufacturer Kostal is to implement a phased resumption of operations at its Abbeyfeale and Mallow plants.

The re-opening began today and the company says it expects up to 10% of staff back on site this week.

Administration Manager Paul Morris said the decision is in response to a gradual return of demand for Kostal products in markets where automotive production has started to resume.

He said that with the health and safety of staff a priority, both sites will be implementing and strictly adhering to social distancing and other measures as per HSE guidelines.