Kostal to close Abbeyfeale and Mallow manufacturing plants for four weeks

Kostal is to close its manufacturing plants in Abbeyfeale and Mallow tomorrow, for more than four weeks.

The company employes 900 people at both plants.

They will be closed from tomorrow until April 27th.

Kostal established its plant in Abbeyfeale in 1981 and in Mallow 20 years later.

The company has been a world-leader in the manufacture of car components since it was established in Germany at the start of the last century.

A spokesperson for Kostal says this closure is as a direct result of COVID-19.

The spokesperson adds that this is a very challenging time for its employees and their families who are severely impacted because of the pandemic.