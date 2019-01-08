Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory today (Tues Jan 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Burial afterwards at 1.30pm in New Rath Cemetery.
Latest News
Koloman Horvath, Czech Republic & Lee Drive, Ballinorig, Tralee.
Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory today (Tues Jan 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Mary's...
Appeal for witnesses after woman dies in Listowel road collision
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed in a crash just outside Listowel yesterday afternoon. The woman - believed to be in...
Revised funding application to be made for restoration of Tralee-Blennerville steam train
A revised funding application is to be made in an effort to revive the Tralee-Blennerville Steam Railway. Several councillors raised the issue at the monthly...
Morning Sports Update
SoccerArsenal and Manchester United have been drawn to play each other in the fourth round of the F-A Cup.The two most successful clubs in...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier Killarney Celtic are at home to Ballyhar at 7.45
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
SoccerArsenal and Manchester United have been drawn to play each other in the fourth round of the F-A Cup.The two most successful clubs in...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier Killarney Celtic are at home to Ballyhar at 7.45
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Senior Mens Div 2 Shield: Tralee Tigers BC Div 3 v Rathmore Ravens at 7:45SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: TK Killarney Cougars v...