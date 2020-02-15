Kitty Roberts (née Behan), Convent View, Listowel & late of St. Brendan’s Terrace, Listowel.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Sunday (Feb 16th), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Feb.17th) at 2pm, followed by private cremation.  No flowers by request.  Donations if desired, to the North Kerry M.S. Society or c/o of Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

