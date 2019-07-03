Kitty O’ Sullivan, née Casey Twogneeves, Brosna

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Donnell’s Funeral Home, tomorrow Thursday at 5:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna

