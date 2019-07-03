Reposing at O’ Donnell’s Funeral Home, tomorrow Thursday at 5:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Carthage’s Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Brosna
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Bridget Ann Tierney née Dineen, Wilmslow, Cheshire, England and formerly of The Village, Ballyduff...
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to Saint Peter and St. Paul's Church Ballyduff....
Josephine Magner née Shanahan, Farranreigh, Valentia Island and Páirc na Dún, Tralee
Waking at the Home of her sister- in- law Eileen Shanahan, Valentia Island tomorrow Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Removal on Friday morning for...
Kitty O’ Sullivan, née Casey Twogneeves, Brosna
Reposing at O' Donnell's Funeral Home, tomorrow Thursday at 5:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. Carthage's Church, Brosna. Requiem Mass will take place on...
It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill,...
It’s understood up to 60 people involved in camogie on Saturday have fallen ill, including 12 Kerry players.Limerick City and County Council has said...
Kilcummin parishioners request meeting with Bishop following loss of their resident parish priest
Parishioners in Kilcummin are requesting a meeting with Bishop Ray Browne following the loss of their resident parish priest.Last week, it was confirmed that...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Semi-Finals (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic Venue Mounthawk Park...
St. Brendan’s Hurler Says Team Have Injury Concerns Ahead Of Weekend’s Championship Opener
St. Brendan’s hurler Rory Horgan says his side are struggling with some injury doubts ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Garvey’s Super Valu Kerry Co. Senior...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United have made an improved contract offer to their goalkeeper David De Gea.The Spanish international's current deal expires next summer and...