Kitty Hogan née O’Brien, Ballydowney, Killarney and late of Ennistymon, Co. Clare.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 5th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.  Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

