Kitty Hogan née O’Brien, Ballydowney, Killarney and late of Ennistymon, Co. Clare.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 5th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening to Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Poll shows surge in Sinn Fein support but drop in Healy-Rae vote
Kerry Candidates Debate – Part 4 | Live from the Rose Hotel featuring 12...
12 Kerry Election Candidates: 1 Debate – February 4th, 2020
Terrace Talk – February 3rd, 2020
On this weeks show, we chat Kerry v Galway with Donal Barry and John O'Dowd; should the advanced mark be brought into hurling; straightening...
Trip to the Cottage – February 3rd, 2020
Some great music from the 'Riches of Clare' - Tony Linnane, Jim O'Connor, Mick Conneely, Johnny McDonagh, Charlie Harris, Maeve Donnelly, Conal Ó Grada,...
Paul Geaney Named Footballer Of The Week
Paul Geaney is the GAA.ie Footballer of the week.The Kerry forward received over 6 and a half thousand votes on the Official GAA Instagram...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland prop Cian Healy says he won't be using last year's defeat to Wales as motiviation for Saturday's meeting of the sides at the...
Cork City To Play Pre-Season Friendly In Kerry
Cork City Women are to play a pre-season friendly in Kerry.They will face DLR Waves in Castleisland on Saturday February 22nd.Kick-off is at 4.