Kitty Crean nee Gaynor, Knockglass Beg, Camp and formerly of Oyster Hall

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Camp Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Castleisland Day Care Centre, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.