Kitty (Catherine) O’Connor née Coffey

Sadly missed by her daughters Eileen, Kathleen & Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her husband Dan.

A private family funeral will take place for Kitty with her requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Listry which will be live streamed on www.milltownlistryparish.com

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

House Private please.

