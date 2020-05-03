Kitty Casey, Hollymount, Rathmore

Kitty’s funeral will be strictly private. A memorial mass to celebrate Kitty’s life will take place at a later date. No flowers please, donations if desired to Millstreet Day Care Centre or Palliative Care. Enquiries to O Mahony’s funeral directors, Gneeveguilla.

