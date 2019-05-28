Kitty Brassil (née Mulvihill), Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 29th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry.