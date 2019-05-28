Kitty Brassil (née Mulvihill), Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.

Reposing at Lyons’ Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Wednesday (May 29th) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to University Hospital Kerry.
Minister Harris says extra 29 beds to be introduced in UHK before year end
Minister Simon Harris says an extra 29 beds will be introduced in UHK before year end. Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae questioned the Minister for Health...
Kerry County Council commits to review pedestrian safety in Castleisland
Kerry County Council has committed to review pedestrian safety in Castleisland. At the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting Councillor Bobby O'Connell asked the council why...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERTottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino won't be drawn on whether Harry Kane will start the Champions League final.The Spurs captain insists he's fit and...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U14 Kerins O'Rahillys 5-05 Castleisland 5-12Rose Hotel U12 Division 3B Final Na Gaeil 2-09 Ballymacelligott 1-03U12 Division 1 Southern Gaels -v-...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Ballymac Celtic 3–1 Ballybunion Healy Family 15's Cup Final Killorglin 2-0 Killarney Athletic12 Girls 1A Camp Jur 4-2 Killarney Celtic White Camp...