Kittens thrown from moving car in Tralee

Motorists were left shocked yesterday as they witnessed three kittens being thrown from a moving car at a busy Tralee roundabout.

Two of the kittens died after being flung from the car at the roundabout on the Tralee Bypass by Ballygarry House Hotel.

The third suffered a severe injury to his jaw and vets are waiting to see if he becomes strong enough to undergo surgery.



Earlier yesterday, two kittens were abandoned in the ladies’ toilets at Tralee train station; the pair were collected by Animal Help Net Kerry and will be rehomed.

The charity is urging people to spay and neuter their cats and has teamed up with vets to offer discounts to owners.

Wendy O’Connor, who works with the animal rescue, says these serious incidents are not isolated and show how disposable our society has become: