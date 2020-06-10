Kittens Being Sought as Bait for Dog Fights – June 10th, 2020

Sabine Batternay is with Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue. She says they’ve received suspicious approaches from people who want to adopt multiple kittens, sometimes up to ten animals. Ms Batternay told Treasa Murphy that the people behind such approaches usually claim to be such animal lovers they want to take all the kittens or that they need lots of cats to kill rodents. Kittens are coloured in permanent marker to distinguish them so they can be used as bait for dog-fights.