Sabine Batternay is with Kingdom Cat & Dog Rescue. She says they’ve received suspicious approaches from people who want to adopt multiple kittens, sometimes up to ten animals. Ms Batternay told Treasa Murphy that the people behind such approaches usually claim to be such animal lovers they want to take all the kittens or that they need lots of cats to kill rodents. Kittens are coloured in permanent marker to distinguish them so they can be used as bait for dog-fights.
Five more people with COVID-19 die
A further five people with COVID-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,695.Department of Health figures show 19 new cases of the virus...
Over 20,000 Kerry employees still receiving COVID-19 welfare payments
Over 20,000 Kerry employees are still receiving COVID-19 social welfare payments this week.The figures show 19,300 are availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this...
Dingle gardaí investigating the use of fake currency in the town
Gardaí in Dingle are investigating the use of fake currency in the town.The Garda Press Office says late last month, a counterfeit bank note...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 10th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
A Problem Shared – June 10th, 2020
A woman is terrified that her husband and teenage son will physically harm each other. The father has already struck the 17-year-old son.
Kittens Being Sought as Bait for Dog Fights – June 10th, 2020
