Kitten thrown from moving car in Tralee dies

A young kitten that survived being thrown from a moving car outside Tralee has died.

The female kitten was rescued by another motorist who witnessed three kittens being thrown from a car at the roundabout on the Tralee Bypass near Ballygarry House Hotel last Thursday.

The other two kittens didn’t survive being thrown from the car.

The kitten, named Hope by veterinary staff, underwent surgery on a badly damaged jaw.

However, local animal welfare charity Animal Help Net Kerry today said the kitten had to be put to sleep as her condition had deteriorated significantly.