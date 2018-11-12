A kitesurfer missing off the Kerry coast found after major search operation.

A kitesurfer who went missing off the coast of Ballybunion yesterday afternoon has been located after a major search operation.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm when the man reportedly got into difficulty off the coast of Ballybunion in the Shannon estuary.

Valentia coastguard tasked rescue helicopter 115, the Irish naval vessel, the LE Niamh, Ballybunion Coast Guard unit and Fenit and Kilrush lifeboats to the area in search of the man.





Meanwhile, the kitesurfer had managed to make his way around Loop head in the dark and came ashore at Kilkee.

He found someone in a mobile home who alerted the emergency services.

The man was taken to hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured.