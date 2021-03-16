Kit Quinlan nee Scanlon of Ballyconnell, Kilflynn and formerly of Glouria, Lisselton

A private family funeral will take place for Kit on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11.00AM followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Kilflynn.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s funeral home, Tralee.

Sadly missed by daughter Eilish, son Martin, grandchildren Cara and Adare, daughter-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friend

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****