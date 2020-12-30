Kit (Catherine) Lenehan née McCarthy`Cedarwood Road, Glasnevin, Dublin and Bishopscourt, Ballyduff.

In accordance with H.S.E. guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Kit. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11:00 am in SS.Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Internment afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lawlor’s Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****