Killarney’s Conor Kissane, second in Round 1, was back on top of the Podium in Round 2 of the Road Race League.

Stephen Gillman (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) was second and John Brosnan, Killarney third.

In the underage races Kate Murphy won the 12’s, Dinny Murphy the 14’s and Patrick Galvin the 16’s.