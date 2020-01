Kevin Cronin will have his next fight over St. Patrick’s weekend.

The Kingdom Warrior is to take on English opponent Callum Hyde outside Manchester on Saturday March 14th.

This will be the first opponent Cronin will have ever met at light heavyweight.

It’s the start of what promises to be a busy year for Cronin, who’s aiming to remain unbeaten and work towards an INEC homecoming title fight in or before 2022.