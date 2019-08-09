Kingdom Teams To Be Announced Tonight For All-Ireland Senior & Minor Semi-Finals

Kerry are to name their team tonight for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

David Clifford is expected to return to the line-up having missed the win last weekend.

The Kingdom go up against Tyrone in the last four on Sunday as they bid to set-up a decider against Dublin or Mayo.

Former Kerry goalkeeper and selector Diarmuid Murphy has given his match verdict to the AIB GAA podcast https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/keeperverdict.mp3

The Kerry Minor side is also to be revealed tonight for their semi-final.

The defending champions face Galway on Sunday.

Galway lost to Kerry in the Minor Final last year; their manager Donal O’Fatharta https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lastyear.mp3

Tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 8 tonight for details of the Kerry team selections.