Kingdom Teams To Be Announced Tonight For All-Ireland Senior & Minor Semi-Finals

Kerry are to name their team tonight for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
David Clifford is expected to return to the line-up having missed the win last weekend.
The Kingdom go up against Tyrone in the last four on Sunday as they bid to set-up a decider against Dublin or Mayo.
Former Kerry goalkeeper and selector Diarmuid Murphy has given his match verdict to the AIB GAA podcast
The Kerry Minor side is also to be revealed tonight for their semi-final.
The defending champions face Galway on Sunday.
Galway lost to Kerry in the Minor Final last year; their manager Donal O’Fatharta
