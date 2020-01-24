Kingdom Team Revealed For Ladies NFL Opener

Joint managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill have revealed their first Kerry Ladies Senior football team selection.
The Kingdom go to Cavan on Sunday in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National League for a midday throw-in.
Kerry team:
1 Elaine O’Sullivan – Southern Gaels
2 Ciara O’Brien – Laune Rangers
3 Aislinn Desmond – Rathmore
4 Ava Doherty – Glenflesk
5 Julie O’Sullivan – Inbhear Scéine Gaels
6 Aishling O’Connell – Éire Óg(Cork)
7 Ciara Murphy – Milltown/Listry
8 Lorraine Scanlon – Castleisland Desmonds
9 Megan O’Connell – Southern Gaels
10 Niamh Ni Chonchuir – Corca Dhuibhne
11 Anna Galvin – Southern Gaels
12 Eilis O’Leary – Kilcummin
13 Hannah O’Donoghue – Beaufort
14 Fiadhna Tangney – Beaufort
15 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Corca Dhuibhne
Subs:
16 Laura Fitzgerald – Na Gaeil
17 Miriam O’Keeffe – Finuge/St. Senans
18 Niamh Carmody – Finuge/St. Senans
19 Louise Coughlan – Rathmore
20 Eilís Lynch – Castleisland Desmonds
21 Andrea Murphy – Foxrock/Cabinteely
22 Emma Dineen – Glenflesk
23 Anna Clifford – Fossa
24 Ella Teahan – Milltown/Listry
25 Sarah Leahy – Killarney Legion
26 Caoimhe Teahan – Southern Gaels