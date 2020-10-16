Kingdom Sides Set For Busy Weekend

The County Senior footballers will be the first Kerry side to take to the field this weekend.

Tomorrow they’re away to Monaghan in Round 6 of the Allianz League, from 2 o’clock.

Kerry manager Peter Keane has been speaking about the resumption of Inter County training https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/newnormpk.mp3



A spot in the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final is the aim for the Kingdom tomorrow.

Galway stand in their way, with the Counties to face off in Limerick at 4 o’clock.

Kerry boss John Sugrue reflects on their Munster Final victory over Cork https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/firsthalfjs.mp3

Kerry against Galway is live on Radio Kerry.



Silverware is on the line for the Kerry Senior hurlers on Sunday.

Antrim provide the opposition in the Allianz League Division 2A Final in Tullamore at 1.30.

It’s a busy time for Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor and his panel https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintansquad.mp3



Also this weekend:

In the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Kerry play Tipperary on Sunday at 1 in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

On Monday in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling Championship Kerry host Cork, in Tralee at 6:30.

