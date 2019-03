Kerry can tonight book their place in the Allianz Football League Final.

A point would suffice against Mayo in Round 6 of Division 1.

The Counties clash in Tralee at 7 o’clock.





Kerry Manager Peter Keane spoke to us before the game

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PeterKeane-3.mp3

Midwest Radio Sports Editor, Angelina Nugent looks ahead of the game from a Mayo point of view.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/angalena.mp3