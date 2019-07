Kerry are through to the Eirgrid Munster U20 Football Championship Final.

An 18 points to 1-3 win over Limerick sends them into the decider.

The Kingdom dominated throughout, leading 6 points to 1 after quarter of an hour and by 10 points to 2 at half-time.

Early in the second period Limerick trailed by five, at 11 points to 1-3, but failed to score for the final 25 minutes.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amfri.mp3

In the Final Kerry will face Cork or Waterford, who clash tonight.